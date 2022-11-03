S. Korea in talks to arrange meeting between Yoon, Vietnamese president
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Vietnam are in talks to arrange a meeting between President Yoon Suk-yeol and Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, the presidential office said Thursday, following a report that Phuc plans to make a state visit to Seoul next month.
"There are many things that need to be coordinated between countries when it comes to diplomatic events, so I'd like to ask you to wait until we have an official announcement," a presidential official told reporters when asked to confirm the report.
Another official told Yonhap News Agency on the meeting, "We still have to wait and see."
Phuc is the second-highest ranking official in Vietnam.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
-
(2nd LD) BTS' Jin makes solo debut with 'The Astronaut'
-
BTS' RM to make solo debut soon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(7th LD) At least 149 dead, 76 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
-
(LEAD) Itaewon crowd crush death toll rises to 154, including 26 foreigners
-
(5th LD) N. Korea's missile flies across NLL for 1st time; S. Korea sends missiles northward in its show of force
-
(5th LD) N. Korea's ICBM launch seems to have ended in failure: source
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires suspected ICBM toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires six more missiles toward East, Yellow Seas: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military