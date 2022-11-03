N. Korea slams U.S.-S. Korea's decision to extend air drills as 'dangerous and false choice'
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Thursday denounced South Korea and United States' decision to extend their joint combined air exercise as a "very dangerous and wrong choice."
"It was reported that the U.S. and South Korea decided to extend the combined air drill Vigilant Storm," Pak Jong-chon, secretary of the Central Committee of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, said in a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency. "It is a very dangerous and false choice."
"The irresponsible decision of the U.S. and South Korea is shoving the present situation caused by provocative military acts of the allied forces to an uncontrollable phase," he added.
South Korea's Air Force earlier announced plans to extend the five-day massive air exercise of the allies that kicked off Monday, following the North's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
