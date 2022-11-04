Korean-language dailies

-- N. Korea fires ICBM; S. Korea, U.S. extend combined air exercise in response (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Police planned to 'self-investigate' without raiding Seoul agency, Yongsan station (Kookmin Daily)

-- N. Korea fires ICBM, launches more missiles overnight (Donga Ilbo)

-- N. Korea plays ICBM card again; S. Korea, U.S. counter by extending combined exercise (Seoul Shinmun)

-- N. Korea fires ICBM capable of striking U.S. mainland (Segye Times)

-- '90 minutes of mystery' with Yongsan police chief; Seoul monitoring office absent (Chosun Ilbo)

-- N. Korea fires ICBM; S. Korea, U.S. extend combined air exercise (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Police ignored request for reinforcements, refused to mobilize riot squad on standby (Hankyoreh)

-- N. Korea fires ICBM; S. Korea, U.S. extend combined air exercise (Hankook Ilbo)

-- N. Korea fires ICBM this time; S. Korea, U.S. extend combined air exercise (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Open competition in electricity market; KEPCO to cut down deficits (Korea Economic Daily)

