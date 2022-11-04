(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 4)

North Korea cited this week's combined air drills of South Korea and the United States as the reason for its saber-rattling. It is wrong for Pyongyang to make accusations against Seoul and Washington's joint military exercises, which are purely defensive in nature, as a "preparation for invasion." It is hard to figure out what is the real motive for their incessant provocations. Yet the Kim Jong-un regime is trying to raise tensions on the peninsula and in East Asia in order to put more pressure on South Korea and the U.S. Its continued test-firing of various missiles and artillery are seen as a prelude to the North's seventh nuclear test.