N. Korea fires suspected long-range missile eastward
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) eastward Friday, a defense source here said.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) earlier announced the North launched an unspecified ballistic missile without providing details immediately.
The military's early analysis indicates that it is an ICBM, according to the source who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
On Thursday, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui warned Pyongyang will take "fiercer" military actions if the United States strengthens its "extended deterrence" commitment to regional allies.
The North then launched a short-range ballistic missile into the East Sea.
Extended deterrence refers to America's pledge to use a full range of its military capabilities, both nuclear and conventional, to defend its allies.
