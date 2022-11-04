Son Heung-min suffered 4 fractures to eye socket, surgery pushed up to Friday: report
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- Son Heung-min's surgery on his facial injury has been pushed up to Friday, as the South Korean captain tries to keep alive his hopes of competing at the upcoming FIFA World Cup, a report out of London said.
The Telegraph reported that Son, the Tottenham Hotspur forward, had suffered four fractures to his eye socket after colliding with an opposing defender during a UEFA Champions League match at Marseille on Tuesday. Tottenham announced the following day that Son would require surgery, without revealing the exact nature of his injury or timetable for his return.
The British paper added that Son will only find out if he will miss the World Cup after the procedure, which had been initially scheduled for the weekend but had been brought forward to give the player an extra day to recover.
The World Cup kicks off in Qatar on Nov. 20 and South Korea's first Group H match against Uruguay is Nov. 24.
Tottenham defeated Marseille 2-1 in that match, and Son joined his teammates in their celebration inside the dressing room, leading to speculation that his injury wasn't as serious as once feared. However, with the impending surgery and weeks of recovery to follow, Son's availability for the big tournament is now in doubt.
The Telegraph said Son will likely miss Tottenham's remaining three matches before the World Cup.
The paper cited a recent example of another player's relatively quick recovery from a similar injury. Belgian star Kevin De Bruyne played less than three weeks after suffering fractures to his nose and lefty eye socket in 2021.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
-
(2nd LD) BTS' Jin makes solo debut with 'The Astronaut'
-
BTS' RM to make solo debut soon
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(7th LD) At least 149 dead, 76 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
-
(LEAD) Itaewon crowd crush death toll rises to 154, including 26 foreigners
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(5th LD) N. Korea's ICBM launch seems to have ended in failure: source
-
(6th LD) N. Korea's Hwasong-17 ICBM launch seems to have ended in failure: source
-
Funeral procedures of 121 out of 156 Itaewon crush victims completed
-
(2nd LD) Police to request probe into Yongsan police chief, Seoul police situation monitoring officer