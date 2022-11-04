Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 November 04, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 10/00 Sunny 0

Incheon 09/02 Sunny 0

Suwon 11/00 Sunny 0

Cheongju 11/02 Sunny 0

Daejeon 12/01 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 12/-2 Sunny 0

Gangneung 14/04 Sunny 0

Jeonju 12/04 Sunny 0

Gwangju 12/06 Cloudy 20

Jeju 14/12 Cloudy 10

Daegu 14/04 Sunny 0

Busan 16/08 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!