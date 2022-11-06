Regulator fines POSCO arm for interfering in subcontractors' management
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Sunday it has decided to slap fines of 580 million won (US$407,000) on a chemical arm of the country's top steelmaker POSCO for unfairly interfering in the management of its subcontractors.
The penalty on POSCO Chemical Co. came after the company forced 19 subcontractors to hire its employees as executives to execute its influence, according to the Fair Trade Commission (FTC).
The FTC said POSCO Chemical also reorganized stock ownership structures of the companies so that their owners cannot make decisions independently and continuously monitored if the subcontractors followed its own rules.
"POSCO Chemical's actions are considered unfair management interferences, as the company has taken advantage of its superior status and made subcontractors comply with specific guidelines in their overall management," the FTC said in a press release.
The regulator said that the latest measure was aimed at improving the deep-rooted practice in which conglomerates treat subcontractors as their subsidiaries.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
BTS' RM to make solo debut soon
-
PM urges people to refrain from sharing hate comments, footage of Itaewon tragedy
-
(12th LD) At least 153 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
-
(LEAD) Itaewon crowd crush death toll rises to 154, including 26 foreigners
-
'I carried, like, 50 bodies': Halloween crowd crush witness
-
(12th LD) At least 153 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber to join ongoing S. Korea-U.S. drills: S. Korean Air Force
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires four short-range ballistic missiles toward Yellow Sea: S. Korean military
-
S. Korea confirms successful surgery for Son Heung-min; too early to determine World Cup status
-
(LEAD) Allies wrap up joint air drills involving two B-1B bombers
-
S. Korea, U.S. to wrap up joint air drills amid heightened tension with N. Korea