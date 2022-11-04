S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 50,000 for 2nd day amid 'twindemic' worries
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed below 50,000 for the second straight day Friday amid concerns over a possible outbreak of a "twindemic" of COVID-19 and seasonal influenza this winter.
The country reported 43,449 new COVID-19 infections, including 49 from overseas, bringing the total to 25,760,701, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
The daily caseload fell to 46,896 on Thursday from 54,766 a day earlier.
The government has recently expanded booster shots against omicron variants to all people aged over 18 amid concerns about the risks of a simultaneous outbreak of COVID-19 and the seasonal flu.
The country added 35 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 29,315. The number of critically ill patients stood at 304, up from 290 a day earlier, the KDCA said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
