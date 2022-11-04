Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) New infections below 50,000 for 2nd day amid 'twindemic' worries

All News 13:37 November 04, 2022

(ATTN: UPDATES with details in last 3 paras; CHANGES headline)

SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed below 50,000 for the second straight day Friday amid concerns over a possible outbreak of a "twindemic" of COVID-19 and seasonal influenza this winter.

The country reported 43,449 new COVID-19 infections, including 49 from overseas, bringing the total to 25,760,701, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Daily infections fell to 46,896 on Thursday from 54,766 a day earlier.

The country added 35 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 29,315. The number of critically ill patients stood at 304, up from 290 a day earlier, the KDCA said.

Health authorities have recently expanded booster shots against omicron variants to all people aged over 18 amid concerns about the risks of a simultaneous outbreak of COVID-19 and the seasonal flu.

On Friday, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said the number of daily infections could reach up to 200,000 cases due to the possible arrival of new COVID-19 variants.

South Korea's virus curve has been on a general decline since peaking at over 180,000 cases on Aug. 17.

The government plans to release its outlook on COVID-19 infections and countermeasures to keep the pandemic under control Wednesday.

This photo taken Nov. 3, 2022, shows a COVID-19 testing center in Songpa Ward, eastern Seoul. (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#coronavirus-additional cases
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!