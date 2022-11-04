PM orders inspection of unauthorized structures in wake of Itaewon crush
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Friday ordered local governments to immediately conduct inspections of unauthorized building structures after criticism arose that illegal extension of a hotel at the Itaewon crush site could have aggravated the disaster.
With authorities facing mounting criticism over a lack of crowd control hours before the tragedy that killed at least 156 people, an illegally constructed terrace in a downhill alley where the crush happened apparently caused a section of the narrow alley to become even narrower.
"There are many opinions pointing out illegally extended buildings in connection with the incident," Han told a response meeting.
Police said they will look into whether the Hamilton Hotel, whose outer wall runs along one side of the sloped alley, violated relevant construction laws, after reports the hotel extended part of its wall along the alley.
Starting Friday, police will conduct crowd management in crammed subways during rush hour, Han said.
As concerns have been growing over a winter COVID-19 wave, Han also said the government will step up its vaccination campaign.
Citing experts, Han said daily COVID-19 infections are expected to surge to as many as 200,000 due to a flurry of new variants.
"Obtaining immunity through swift vaccination is the most effective way to prevent serious illness and death," Han told the meeting.
