LG Uplus Q3 net income down 19.1 pct to 170.8 bln won
All News 10:10 November 04, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- LG Uplus Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 170.8 billion won (US$119.6 million), down 19.1 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 285.1 billion won, up 3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 0.7 percent to 3.5 trillion won.
The earnings fell behind market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 190.8 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
