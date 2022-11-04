The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 November 04, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.00 3.00
1-M 3.33 3.32
2-M 3.62 3.60
3-M 3.96 3.95
6-M 4.53 4.50
12-M 5.02 4.97
