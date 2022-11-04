Kumho Petro Chemical Q3 net profit down 65.1 pct to 210.8 bln won
All News 14:28 November 04, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- Kumho Petro Chemical Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 210.8 billion won (US$148.9 million), down 65.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period fell 63.1 percent on-year to 230.5 billion won. Revenue decreased 15.6 percent to 1.88 trillion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 207.2 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
-
BTS' RM to make solo debut soon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
Most Saved
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(7th LD) At least 149 dead, 76 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(6th LD) N. Korea's Hwasong-17 ICBM launch seems to have ended in failure: source
-
Son Heung-min suffered 4 fractures to eye socket, surgery pushed up to Friday: report
-
(8th LD) N. Korea's ICBM launch apparently failed; more SRBM shots follow allies' decision to extend air drills
-
(2nd LD) Police to request probe into Yongsan police chief, Seoul police situation monitoring officer