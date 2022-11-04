Seoul to inspect densely populated areas in wake of Halloween tragedy
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap -- The Seoul city government will conduct safety inspections on all densely populated areas as part of measures to prevent a possible crowd surge, officials said Friday, in the wake of the deadly Halloween tragedy that killed at least 156 people, mostly in their 20s.
Some of the areas include a famous entertainment district surrounding Gangnam Station in southern Seoul and others near Hongik University and Yonsei University, called Hongdae and Sinchon, respectively. The areas are best known for clubs and restaurants among young people.
Notably, the city government will look into unauthorized building structures in the areas after criticism arose that the illegal extension of a hotel at the Itaewon crush site could have aggravated the disaster.
Hamilton Hotel allegedly constructed a terrace in a downhill alley -- located near Itaewon Station that connects to a slew of bars and clubs from the main road -- causing a section of the narrow alley to become even narrower.
The city government also said it has launched an inspection into some the city's most populated subway stations such as Sindorim and Sadang.
Some parts of the city's metro system have been referred to as "hell" by commuters as stations and trains are packed with large crowds during rush hours.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
-
BTS' RM to make solo debut soon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(7th LD) At least 149 dead, 76 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(6th LD) N. Korea's Hwasong-17 ICBM launch seems to have ended in failure: source
-
Son Heung-min suffered 4 fractures to eye socket, surgery pushed up to Friday: report
-
(8th LD) N. Korea's ICBM launch apparently failed; more SRBM shots follow allies' decision to extend air drills
-
(2nd LD) Police to request probe into Yongsan police chief, Seoul police situation monitoring officer