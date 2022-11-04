PM urges utmost efforts to rescue 2 trapped miners
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Friday called for utmost efforts to rescue two miners trapped underground for 10 days.
They have been isolated in a vertical shaft about 190 meters underground at a zinc mine in the county of Bonghwa, 244 kilometers southeast of Seoul, since the mine collapsed on Oct. 26.
"I hope that the two persons will come back alive," Han said as he spoke by phone with the head of the fire department in Bonghwa, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's office.
Han asked for utmost efforts to rescue the two miners without losing hope until the end, according to the statement.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
