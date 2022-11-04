Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
S. Korean military to hold annual Taegeuk drills next week
SEOUL -- South Korea's military said Friday it will conduct its annual computer-simulated Taegeuk training next week to boost operational capabilities against threats from North Korea.
The four-day command post exercise, scheduled to kick off Monday, will focus on training operational capabilities against various threats, including those from North Korea's nuclear and missile programs and its recent provocations, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
------------
S. Korean, U.S. defense chiefs visit U.S. air base with B-1, B-52 bombers
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Maryland -- The defense chiefs of South Korea and the United States visited a U.S. air base operating nuclear-capable B-1B and B-52 strategic bombers Thursday in a highly choreographed move to highlight America's military might amid evolving North Korean threats.
Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and his U.S. counterpart, Lloyd Austin, toured the Joint Base Andrews in Prince George's County, Maryland, and were briefed on key features of the bombers and their firepower.
------------
(News Focus) Allies' defense chiefs highlight watertight alliance based on full extended deterrence against N. Korean threats
WASHINGTON -- From bolstering deterrence cooperation to visiting a strategic U.S. air base, choreographed moves by the South Korean and U.S. defense chiefs sent an unmistakable message: Unceasing North Korean provocations will only reinvigorate the bilateral alliance.
The message reverberated throughout Thursday, as Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and his U.S. counterpart, Lloyd Austin, held their annual Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) at the Pentagon, laid a wreath at a Korean War monument, and toured the Joint Base Andrews operating B-1B and B-52 nuclear-capable strategic bombers.
------------
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. codify 4 categories of 'extended deterrence' cooperation against N.K. nuke threats
WASHINGTON -- South Korea and the United States agreed Thursday on specific categories of "extended deterrence" cooperation against North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats, in a move to fortify the credibility of America's security commitment to its Asian ally.
Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and his U.S. counterpart, Lloyd Austin, reached the agreement at their annual Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) at the Pentagon amid worries that Pyongyang is ready for a fresh nuclear test that will further compound security challenges facing the allies.
------------
U.S. offers $5 mln reward for arrest of Singaporean businessman helping N. Korea evade sanctions
WASHINGTON -- The United States on Thursday announced a reward of up to US$5 million for information that leads to the arrest of a Singaporean national who is suspected of engaging in illegal transfers of oil and luxury goods to North Korea.
The Singaporean, identified as Kwek Kee Seng, is the director of a Singapore-based shipping agency who is suspected of being engaged in an "extensive scheme" to evade U.S. and U.N. Security Council sanctions on North Korea, according to Paul Houston, deputy assistant secretary and assistant director of the Diplomatic Security Service for Threat Investigation and Analysis.
------------
(2nd LD) N. Korea covertly supplying artillery shells to Russia for use in Ukraine: White House
WASHINGTON -- North Korea is supplying a large number of artillery shells to Russia for use in the latter's ongoing aggression in Ukraine, a White House National Security Council (NSC) spokesman said Wednesday.
John Kirby, NSC coordinator for strategic communications, also said the North is trying to cover up its shipments by disguising their true destination.
------------
(LEAD) S. Korea co-sponsors U.N. draft resolution on N.K. human rights: ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea has co-sponsored a U.N. draft resolution condemning North Korea's human rights conditions in an about-face from a low-key approach for four years under the preceding liberal administration, according to Seoul's foreign ministry Tuesday.
"Our government has actively joined in discussions on the U.N. resolution on North Korea's human rights and has participated (in the campaign) as a co-sponsor country," the ministry's spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said, announcing the decision during a press briefing.
------------
S. Korea, U.S. begin 5-day combined air drills involving stealth jets
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States kicked off their first large-scale joint air drills in nearly five years, with more than 240 aircraft mobilized, including their advanced stealth jets, as the allies strive to bolster deterrence against evolving North Korean threats, according to officials here.
The Vigilant Storm exercise will run through Friday over the sky of the Korean Peninsula amid concerns that Pyongyang could may soon carry out a nuclear test. The North may also try to show its own firepower with the firing of ballistic missiles or artillery shells in response to the allies' drills.
(END)
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
-
BTS' RM to make solo debut soon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(7th LD) At least 149 dead, 76 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(6th LD) N. Korea's Hwasong-17 ICBM launch seems to have ended in failure: source
-
Son Heung-min suffered 4 fractures to eye socket, surgery pushed up to Friday: report
-
(8th LD) N. Korea's ICBM launch apparently failed; more SRBM shots follow allies' decision to extend air drills
-
(2nd LD) Police to request probe into Yongsan police chief, Seoul police situation monitoring officer