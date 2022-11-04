Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
(LEAD) N. Korea's 1st firing of missile into area near S. Korean territorial waters 'intolerable': Seoul military
SEOUL -- South Korea's military on Wednesday denounced North Korea's launch of its first missile into an area close to the South's territorial waters since the division of the peninsula more than seven decades ago, calling it an "intolerable" act.
Earlier in the day, the North launched at least three short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) into the East Sea, one of which flew across its de facto maritime border with South Korea, according to the South's military.
(2nd LD) Yoon calls for swift action to make N.K. pay price for missile launch
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol condemned North Korea's latest barrage of missile launches, one of them close to South Korean waters, as a de facto violation of the South's territory and ordered swift action to make the North pay for the provocations.
Yoon also called on the military to be ready against additional and high-level provocations by North Korea as he presided over an emergency National Security Council meeting following the launch.
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
BTS' RM to make solo debut soon
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
(7th LD) At least 149 dead, 76 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
(6th LD) N. Korea's Hwasong-17 ICBM launch seems to have ended in failure: source
Son Heung-min suffered 4 fractures to eye socket, surgery pushed up to Friday: report
(8th LD) N. Korea's ICBM launch apparently failed; more SRBM shots follow allies' decision to extend air drills
(2nd LD) Police to request probe into Yongsan police chief, Seoul police situation monitoring officer