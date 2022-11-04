Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 November 04, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Oct. 31 -- S. Korea, U.S. begin 5-day combined air drills involving stealth jets

Nov. 1 -- N. Korea warns of 'more powerful' actions against allies' air drills

2 -- N. Korea says S. Korea, U.S. will pay 'terrible price' if they use force

N. Korea's missile flies across NLL for 1st time; S. Korea sends missiles northward in its show of force

3 -- N. Korea slams U.S.-S. Korea's decision to extend air drills as 'dangerous and false choice'

N. Korea's ICBM launch apparently failed; more SRBM shots follow allies' decision to extend air drills

4 -- N. Korea fires 3 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
