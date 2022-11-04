Fire hits thatched house in Hahoe folk village
ANDONG, South Korea, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- A fire broke out Friday at a thatched house in Hahoe Village, a UNESCO world cultural heritage site, in the southeastern city of Andong. No casualties were reported.
The fire started from the roof of a traditional guesthouse at 1:23 p.m. and was brought under control about 30 minutes later. No one resides in the house.
About 80 firefighters were sent to the scene. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire and the scope of damage.
The folk village in Andong, 268 kilometers southeast of Seoul, was designated as a UNESCO world cultural heritage site in 2010 and is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the nation.
(END)
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
-
BTS' RM to make solo debut soon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(7th LD) At least 149 dead, 76 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(6th LD) N. Korea's Hwasong-17 ICBM launch seems to have ended in failure: source
-
Son Heung-min suffered 4 fractures to eye socket, surgery pushed up to Friday: report
-
(8th LD) N. Korea's ICBM launch apparently failed; more SRBM shots follow allies' decision to extend air drills
-
(2nd LD) Police to request probe into Yongsan police chief, Seoul police situation monitoring officer