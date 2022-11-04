KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Meritz Insurance 32,350 UP 450
HITEJINRO 26,900 UP 450
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 63,700 UP 1,400
ShinhanGroup 35,750 UP 200
CJ LOGISTICS 86,300 UP 1,300
DOOSAN 86,900 UP 500
Yuhan 57,400 DN 1,800
SLCORP 31,650 DN 200
Daewoong 20,150 UP 50
Boryung 10,350 DN 50
TaekwangInd 712,000 UP 6,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,770 DN 10
KAL 23,950 UP 1,150
LG Corp. 80,600 DN 200
Shinsegae 220,000 UP 7,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 57,700 UP 100
POSCO CHEMICAL 209,500 DN 2,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 28,750 DN 400
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,200 UP 150
KIA CORP. 65,300 UP 800
SK hynix 84,500 UP 1,800
DL 61,300 DN 400
HYUNDAIDEPTST 55,900 UP 1,100
KIH 51,200 UP 1,500
KUMHOTIRE 3,055 UP 25
SAMSUNG SDS 126,000 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 49,650 UP 800
GS 46,850 UP 750
LIG Nex1 104,500 UP 1,000
Fila Holdings 34,000 UP 1,050
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 174,500 UP 3,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 40,750 DN 100
HANWHA LIFE 2,105 DN 20
LOTTE TOUR 10,350 UP 1,310
kakaopay 40,000 UP 2,250
Youngpoong 591,000 DN 9,000
HyundaiEng&Const 38,200 DN 250
CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,700 UP 150
SamsungF&MIns 206,000 UP 4,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 14,250 UP 250
