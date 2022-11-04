Meritz Insurance 32,350 UP 450

HITEJINRO 26,900 UP 450

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 63,700 UP 1,400

ShinhanGroup 35,750 UP 200

CJ LOGISTICS 86,300 UP 1,300

DOOSAN 86,900 UP 500

Yuhan 57,400 DN 1,800

SLCORP 31,650 DN 200

Daewoong 20,150 UP 50

Boryung 10,350 DN 50

TaekwangInd 712,000 UP 6,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,770 DN 10

KAL 23,950 UP 1,150

LG Corp. 80,600 DN 200

Shinsegae 220,000 UP 7,500

LOTTE Fine Chem 57,700 UP 100

POSCO CHEMICAL 209,500 DN 2,500

HYUNDAI STEEL 28,750 DN 400

HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,200 UP 150

KIA CORP. 65,300 UP 800

SK hynix 84,500 UP 1,800

DL 61,300 DN 400

HYUNDAIDEPTST 55,900 UP 1,100

KIH 51,200 UP 1,500

KUMHOTIRE 3,055 UP 25

SAMSUNG SDS 126,000 UP 1,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 49,650 UP 800

GS 46,850 UP 750

LIG Nex1 104,500 UP 1,000

Fila Holdings 34,000 UP 1,050

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 174,500 UP 3,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 40,750 DN 100

HANWHA LIFE 2,105 DN 20

LOTTE TOUR 10,350 UP 1,310

kakaopay 40,000 UP 2,250

Youngpoong 591,000 DN 9,000

HyundaiEng&Const 38,200 DN 250

CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,700 UP 150

SamsungF&MIns 206,000 UP 4,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 14,250 UP 250

