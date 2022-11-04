KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Kogas 35,550 UP 500
Hanwha 27,850 UP 250
AMOREPACIFIC 109,500 UP 12,400
DB HiTek 42,950 DN 50
CJ 72,500 DN 100
LX INT 41,850 DN 200
AmoreG 26,950 UP 1,750
HyundaiMtr 163,000 UP 1,000
DongkukStlMill 11,800 UP 50
TaihanElecWire 1,740 UP 15
Hyundai M&F INS 33,950 UP 850
Daesang 21,850 UP 200
SKNetworks 4,115 UP 5
ORION Holdings 14,350 UP 250
KCC 235,500 DN 5,000
SKBP 59,500 UP 100
Nongshim 308,000 UP 3,000
SGBC 40,150 UP 1,150
Hyosung 69,100 UP 500
LOTTE 35,650 UP 1,150
GCH Corp 16,550 0
LotteChilsung 142,000 UP 9,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,640 UP 240
POSCO Holdings 256,000 DN 2,000
DB INSURANCE 57,200 UP 900
SamsungElec 59,400 UP 200
NHIS 9,010 UP 110
DongwonInd 228,000 0
LS 68,200 DN 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES116500 UP5500
GC Corp 125,500 0
GS E&C 22,300 UP 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 733,000 DN 6,000
KPIC 125,500 DN 500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,420 UP 190
SKC 107,000 0
GS Retail 27,500 UP 1,150
Ottogi 446,000 UP 5,500
MERITZ SECU 3,890 UP 130
HtlShilla 64,700 UP 2,000
(MORE)
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
-
BTS' RM to make solo debut soon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(7th LD) At least 149 dead, 76 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(6th LD) N. Korea's Hwasong-17 ICBM launch seems to have ended in failure: source
-
Son Heung-min suffered 4 fractures to eye socket, surgery pushed up to Friday: report
-
(8th LD) N. Korea's ICBM launch apparently failed; more SRBM shots follow allies' decision to extend air drills
-
(2nd LD) Police to request probe into Yongsan police chief, Seoul police situation monitoring officer