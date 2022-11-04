KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanmi Science 33,750 UP 1,350
SamsungElecMech 123,500 UP 3,000
Hanssem 40,200 UP 1,400
F&F 153,500 UP 10,500
Mobis 219,000 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 75,000 UP 3,100
S-1 63,400 UP 2,900
ZINUS 30,900 UP 650
Hanchem 182,000 UP 500
DWS 47,350 UP 500
KEPCO 16,850 UP 150
SamsungSecu 31,950 UP 400
KG DONGBU STL 8,330 UP 210
SKTelecom 50,600 UP 200
HyundaiElev 25,550 UP 250
Hanon Systems 7,910 UP 80
SK 218,000 DN 1,500
ShinpoongPharm 20,650 DN 150
Handsome 25,350 UP 350
ILJIN MATERIALS 62,400 DN 900
Asiana Airlines 11,200 UP 150
COWAY 54,400 UP 500
LOTTE SHOPPING 89,800 UP 800
IBK 10,500 UP 100
KSOE 76,000 UP 1,300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 49,300 UP 200
MS IND 17,600 UP 400
OCI 100,000 DN 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 54,000 DN 100
KorZinc 579,000 DN 7,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,330 UP 10
HyundaiMipoDock 94,400 UP 2,500
IS DONGSEO 32,750 UP 750
S-Oil 91,800 UP 2,100
LG Innotek 284,000 UP 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 157,500 DN 1,500
HMM 18,900 UP 600
HYUNDAI WIA 61,500 UP 1,200
KumhoPetrochem 136,000 UP 1,500
DONGSUH 21,150 UP 350
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
BTS' RM to make solo debut soon
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
(7th LD) At least 149 dead, 76 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
(6th LD) N. Korea's Hwasong-17 ICBM launch seems to have ended in failure: source
Son Heung-min suffered 4 fractures to eye socket, surgery pushed up to Friday: report
(8th LD) N. Korea's ICBM launch apparently failed; more SRBM shots follow allies' decision to extend air drills
(2nd LD) Police to request probe into Yongsan police chief, Seoul police situation monitoring officer