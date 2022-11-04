KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SamsungEng 25,850 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 120,500 DN 500
PanOcean 4,250 UP 70
SAMSUNG CARD 30,950 UP 350
CheilWorldwide 24,300 UP 300
KT 36,500 UP 700
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24800 UP1050
LG Uplus 11,750 UP 500
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,500 UP 700
KT&G 96,200 UP 2,300
Doosan Enerbility 14,900 DN 50
Doosanfc 31,050 UP 850
LG Display 13,400 UP 500
Kangwonland 23,350 UP 350
NAVER 174,000 UP 5,000
SD Biosensor 31,450 UP 1,100
Meritz Financial 24,500 UP 2,150
BNK Financial Group 6,430 UP 20
emart 88,600 UP 3,100
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY335 00 UP1150
KOLMAR KOREA 36,000 UP 1,550
PIAM 29,700 DN 300
HANJINKAL 40,500 UP 650
CHONGKUNDANG 83,100 DN 300
DoubleUGames 47,500 DN 900
COSMAX 50,400 UP 3,350
HANATOUR SERVICE 49,600 UP 1,900
HL MANDO 51,800 DN 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 871,000 UP 1,000
Doosan Bobcat 35,250 UP 150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,090 UP 300
Kakao 50,300 UP 200
NCsoft 404,500 UP 19,000
KIWOOM 77,500 UP 1,800
DSME 18,550 UP 200
HDSINFRA 6,390 UP 90
DWEC 4,590 UP 35
KEPCO KPS 32,700 UP 250
LG H&H 555,000 UP 33,000
LGCHEM 690,000 UP 7,000
