KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KEPCO E&C 64,900 UP 1,400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 45,000 UP 350
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,000 UP 150
LGELECTRONICS 88,600 UP 5,800
Celltrion 184,000 DN 1,000
TKG Huchems 21,500 UP 600
DAEWOONG PHARM 156,500 DN 1,000
FOOSUNG 12,450 0
SK Innovation 177,500 DN 12,000
CJ CheilJedang 424,000 DN 3,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,850 UP 1,300
POONGSAN 26,750 UP 150
KBFinancialGroup 47,100 DN 400
Hansae 15,300 UP 700
Youngone Corp 48,200 UP 50
CSWIND 62,300 UP 2,000
GKL 15,600 UP 1,050
KOLON IND 45,150 UP 150
HanmiPharm 251,000 UP 500
Netmarble 46,400 UP 1,400
KRAFTON 188,500 UP 5,500
HD HYUNDAI 62,300 UP 900
ORION 100,500 UP 1,500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 32,200 UP 1,100
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,600 0
BGF Retail 188,000 UP 4,500
SKCHEM 87,000 DN 1,700
HDC-OP 10,250 UP 150
HYOSUNG TNC 275,000 DN 1,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 324,000 DN 1,500
HANILCMT 11,450 UP 350
SKBS 81,200 UP 500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,450 UP 50
KakaoBank 20,950 UP 1,100
HYBE 122,500 DN 2,000
SK ie technology 58,400 UP 2,700
LG Energy Solution 592,000 UP 3,000
DL E&C 36,050 UP 150
K Car 12,400 UP 150
SKSQUARE 36,600 DN 250
(END)
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
-
BTS' RM to make solo debut soon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(7th LD) At least 149 dead, 76 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(6th LD) N. Korea's Hwasong-17 ICBM launch seems to have ended in failure: source
-
Son Heung-min suffered 4 fractures to eye socket, surgery pushed up to Friday: report
-
(8th LD) N. Korea's ICBM launch apparently failed; more SRBM shots follow allies' decision to extend air drills
-
(2nd LD) Police to request probe into Yongsan police chief, Seoul police situation monitoring officer