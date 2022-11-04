Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Lotte Shopping turns to red in Q3

All News 15:42 November 04, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Shopping Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net loss of 95.1 billion won (US$67 million), shifting from a profit of 305.8 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 418.6 percent on-year to 150.1 billion won. Sales increased 0.2 percent to 4.01 trillion won.

The operating profit was 20.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Keywords
#Lotte Shopping
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!