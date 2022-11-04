S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea scrambled dozens of stealth fighter jets and other warplanes Friday after detecting more than 180 North Korean military aircraft activities in various locations via radar, Seoul's defense authorities said.
The North's planes, including fighters and bombers, were spotted flying between around 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. over its inland areas as well as off the western and eastern coasts without approaching close to the inter-Korean border, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
In response, the South's Air Force mobilized some 80 fighter jets, including F-35As, in line with full response posture, added the JCS.
The North has been fiercely protesting the ongoing combined air drills of South Korea and the United States, called Vigilant Storm.
