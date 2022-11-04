H2O Hospitality signs deal with Alpensia Resort to offer digital transformation service
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- H2O Hospitality, a tech-based hospitality management startup, said Friday it has signed a deal with a local luxury alpine resort to offer a digital transformation operation service.
Under the deal with Pyeongchang Alpensia Resort, H2O Hospitality will handle integrated management of reservation information from both online and offline sales channels by applying its central reservation system and adopting smart check-in services through the room management system.
Based on the systems, in particular, smart check-in and check-out services will be available at a total of 871 rooms of the resort, which has an operating agreement with the global hotel group IHG Hotels & Resorts, the company said.
"The connection of our system to OPERA, which enjoys the highest global property management system market share, has enabled the smooth adoption of H2O Hospitality services by large hotels and resorts, which cannot hastily change their operating systems," its CEO John Lee said in a statement.
Founded in 2015, H2O Hospitality has successfully carried out the digital transformations of an array of accommodation facilities in South Korea, Japan and Southeast Asia. It is one of Asia's largest and fastest-growing leaders in the digital hospitality management industry.
