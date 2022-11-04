S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 4, 2022
All News 16:31 November 04, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.902 3.901 +0.1
2-year TB 4.185 4.213 -2.8
3-year TB 4.118 4.158 -4.0
10-year TB 4.182 4.197 -1.5
2-year MSB 4.241 4.257 -1.6
3-year CB (AA-) 5.591 5.616 -2.5
91-day CD 3.970 3.970 0.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
-
BTS' RM to make solo debut soon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
Most Saved
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(7th LD) At least 149 dead, 76 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(URGENT) S. Korea scrambles stealth jets after spotting more than 180 N. Korean warplane activities via radar: JCS
-
(6th LD) N. Korea's Hwasong-17 ICBM launch seems to have ended in failure: source
-
Son Heung-min suffered 4 fractures to eye socket, surgery pushed up to Friday: report
-
S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected