BTS member Jin submits application to cancel delay of military enlistment
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- Jin, a member of K-pop supergroup BTS, has submitted an application with the Military Manpower Administration (MMA) to cancel his request to postpone his military conscription, according to sources Friday.
The move to revoke the delay came after Big Hit Music, the singer's management agency, announced last month that all seven members of the K-pop boy band plan to fulfill their military duties.
Jin, the oldest BTS member, could join the military as early as the end of this year. The singer, whose full name is Kim Seok-jin, had his conscription delayed till the end of this year under the Military Service Act revised in 2020.
The decision came following a prolonged public debate over whether the K-pop giant should get exemptions in recognition of its contribution to improving the country's image.
In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for about two years.
(END)
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
BTS' RM to make solo debut soon
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(7th LD) At least 149 dead, 76 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(URGENT) S. Korea scrambles stealth jets after spotting more than 180 N. Korean warplane activities via radar: JCS
-
(6th LD) N. Korea's Hwasong-17 ICBM launch seems to have ended in failure: source
-
Son Heung-min suffered 4 fractures to eye socket, surgery pushed up to Friday: report
-
S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected