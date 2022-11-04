Padres shortstop Kim Ha-seong attends KBO championship game to cheer on old teammates
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- San Diego Padres shortstop Kim Ha-seong attended a South Korean baseball championship game on Friday to root for his former teammates on his old stomping grounds.
Kim visited with players and coaches of the Kiwoom Heroes prior to Game 3 of the Korean Series against the SSG Landers at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. He then watched the action from behind home plate while wearing a Heroes uniform.
Kim played for the Heroes from 2014 to 2020, and parlayed his All-Star career in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) into a four-year contract with the Padres before the 2021 season.
Kim just completed a successful sophomore campaign. He was a Gold Glove finalist at shortstop, after replacing the injured and later suspended starter Fernando Tatis Jr., and tied for the Padres lead with eight runs scored during their run to the National League Championship Series.
"I came here to cheer on my guys. I didn't get to spend too much time with them because they were getting ready for an important game, but it was great to see some familiar faces," Kim said in a statement released by the Heroes. "Even though I am not playing tonight, I am getting nervous. The Heroes have some talented young players and I hope they put on a great performance."
Kim said he had been following the Heroes from afar for the past couple of seasons.
"I am so proud of these guys," Kim said. "The Korean Series is all about seizing the momentum. The guys have worked so hard to get here, and I am sure they will get the results they want."
Kim declined requests for media interviews, saying he didn't want to take the spotlight away from the players on the field.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
