N. Korea vows 'toughest' response to U.S., S. Korea over sovereignty infringement
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Friday slammed South Korea and the United States for extending their combined air drills and vowed to take the "toughest counteraction" against any attempt to infringe on the sovereignty of its regime.
In a statement carried by the official Korean Cental News Agency (KCNA), a spokesperson for the North's foreign ministry said the grave security situation was "evidently caused by the U.S. and South Korea" for staging the largest-ever joint air strike drill as it warned Washington against acting "rashly."
"The DPRK once again clarifies that it will never tolerate any attempt of the hostile forces to infringe upon its sovereignty and security interests but respond to it with the toughest counteraction to the last," it said, using North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea
"The DPRK has already clearly warned that if the U.S. does not wish to see a grave situation hurting its own security interests to happen, it should stop at once the provocative combined air drill Vigilant Storm," it added.
South Korea and the U.S. were scheduled to end the five-day Vigilant Storm drills on Friday, with around 240 aircraft, including F-35 stealth fighter jets, mobilized around the Korean Peninsula. But they decided to extend it in response to North Korea's firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Thursday.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
BTS' RM to make solo debut soon
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(7th LD) At least 149 dead, 76 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
(URGENT) S. Korea scrambles stealth jets after spotting more than 180 N. Korean warplane activities via radar: JCS
-
S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
Son Heung-min suffered 4 fractures to eye socket, surgery pushed up to Friday: report