2 trapped miners walk out of zinc mine in Bonghwa after 9 days: authorities

All News 23:34 November 04, 2022

BONGHWA, South Korea, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- Two miners who had been trapped in a collapsed zinc mine walked out alive Friday after nine days, authorities said.

They had been stuck in a vertical shaft about 190 meters underground at a zinc mine in the county of Bonghwa, 244 kilometers southeast of Seoul, since the mine collapsed on Oct. 26.

