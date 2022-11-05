(LEAD) U.S. urges UNSC action to punish N. Korea over recent provocations, China and Russia again refuse
(ATTN: UPDATES with reports of remarks from Chinese, Russian representatives to U.N, in last 5 paras; ADDS photo; CHANGES headline)
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- The United States on Friday called on the U.N. Security Council (UNSC) to hold North Korea accountable for its recent provocative actions that included the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.
U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield also stressed the importance of fully implementing the existing UNSC sanctions on the recalcitrant country.
"Over the last week and a half the DPRK has exacerbated an extremely worrisome trend that we've seen all year; an increasing number of (missile) launches in flagrant violation of the Security Council Resolution, destabilizing and threatening rhetoric and continue escalation," the U.S. diplomat said at an emergency meeting of the Security Council held in New York.
"The United States condemns, in the strongest possible terms, all 13 recent DPRK ballistic missile launches since October 27, but the DPRK's latest test of an intercontinental ballistic missile, the seventh ICBM this year, is particularly concerning," she added.
DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's official name.
Friday's UNSC meeting marked the ninth of its kind held this year to specifically discuss possible measures to hold North Korea responsible or stop its continued provocations.
The previous eight meetings, however, ended in naught, primarily due to opposition from Russia and China, both veto power-wielding permanent members of the Security Council and close neighbors of North Korea.
Thomas-Greenfield argued Beijing and Moscow have made a mockery of the Security Council by bending over backward to justify Pyongyang's repeated violations of UNSC resolutions that they had helped to put in place.
"I want to remind this council of our responsibility to protect global peace and security, defend a global nonproliferation regime and uphold the Security Council resolutions," she said.
"You don't get to abandon the Security Council responsibilities because the DPRK might sell you weapons to fuel your war of aggression in Ukraine or because you think they make a good regional butter to the United States," added the U.S. ambassador.
The U.S. earlier released intelligence information that Pyongyang is trying to "covertly" send a significant number of artillery shells to Russia for use in Ukraine.
Thomas-Greenfield said the North has now launched 59 ballistic missiles in total this year.
"For a U.N. member state to so flagrantly violate the Security Council resolutions and all that the UN Charter stands for is appalling," she said, referring to North Korea's missile launches. "Equally appalling is the council's deafening silence on this issue."
China and Russia refused to budge, instead accusing the U.S. and South Korea of provoking North Korea's recent missile launches.
"The current events and root causes that have led to the current situation on the peninsula are clear to all. The DPRK's recent launches activities did not happen in isolation and they are directly linked to the words and deeds of relevant parties," China's envoy to the U.N. Zhang Jun said in the council meeting through an interpreter.
"The United States and relevant country, after a five year hiatus, have re-launched their large scale joint military exercises with hundreds of warplanes involved," the Chinese ambassador said, referring to joint military exercises of South Korea and the U.S.
Russia's envoy to the U.N. joined in accusing the U.S. of instigating North Korea's recent missile launches.
"We note with regret that recently the situation on the Korean Peninsula has significantly worsened," said Anna Evstigneeva, deputy permanent representative of Russia to the U.N.
"The reason for this is clear; the desire of Washington to force Pyongyang to unilaterally disarm by using sanctions and exerting pressure and force," she added, speaking through an interpreter.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
BTS' RM to make solo debut soon
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(7th LD) At least 149 dead, 76 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
(URGENT) S. Korea scrambles stealth jets after spotting more than 180 N. Korean warplane activities via radar: JCS
-
S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
Son Heung-min suffered 4 fractures to eye socket, surgery pushed up to Friday: report