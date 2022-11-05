Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 5.

Korean-language dailies
-- U.S. strategic assets to be deployed at constant level on Korean Peninsula (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Police chief fell asleep after hike without learning of Itaewon disaster (Kookmin Daily)
-- 2 trapped in Bonghwa mine miraculously come out alive after 9 days (Donga Ilbo)
-- N. Korea carries out provocation with 180 warplane activities, military responds with F-35s (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea, U.S. to carry out annual nuclear umbrella drills to respond to N. Korean nukes (Chosun Ilbo)
-- U.S. strategic assets to deployed at a constant level (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Why do we again pray for the departed every day (Hankyoreh)
-- They walked out alive after 10 days, 'the miracle of 190 meters underground' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- N. Korea responds with warplanes after end of regime warning if it uses nukes (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Brakes on raising government-set home prices to lower tax burdens (Korea Economic Daily)
