Korean-language dailies

-- U.S. strategic assets to be deployed at constant level on Korean Peninsula (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Police chief fell asleep after hike without learning of Itaewon disaster (Kookmin Daily)

-- 2 trapped in Bonghwa mine miraculously come out alive after 9 days (Donga Ilbo)

-- N. Korea carries out provocation with 180 warplane activities, military responds with F-35s (Segye Times)

-- S. Korea, U.S. to carry out annual nuclear umbrella drills to respond to N. Korean nukes (Chosun Ilbo)

-- U.S. strategic assets to deployed at a constant level (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Why do we again pray for the departed every day (Hankyoreh)

-- They walked out alive after 10 days, 'the miracle of 190 meters underground' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- N. Korea responds with warplanes after end of regime warning if it uses nukes (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Brakes on raising government-set home prices to lower tax burdens (Korea Economic Daily)

(END)