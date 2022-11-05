Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 November 05, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 14/01 Sunny 0

Incheon 13/04 Sunny 0

Suwon 14/00 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 14/01 Sunny 0

Daejeon 14/-1 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 14/-3 Sunny 0

Gangneung 17/04 Sunny 0

Jeonju 14/02 Sunny 10

Gwangju 15/04 Sunny 0

Jeju 16/10 Sunny 0

Daegu 15/02 Sunny 0

Busan 18/06 Sunny 0

