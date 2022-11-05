Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 November 05, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 14/01 Sunny 0
Incheon 13/04 Sunny 0
Suwon 14/00 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 14/01 Sunny 0
Daejeon 14/-1 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 14/-3 Sunny 0
Gangneung 17/04 Sunny 0
Jeonju 14/02 Sunny 10
Gwangju 15/04 Sunny 0
Jeju 16/10 Sunny 0
Daegu 15/02 Sunny 0
Busan 18/06 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
BTS' RM to make solo debut soon
Most Saved
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(7th LD) At least 149 dead, 76 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
(URGENT) S. Korea scrambles stealth jets after spotting more than 180 N. Korean warplane activities via radar: JCS
-
S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
(LEAD) Allies to hold joint air drills through Saturday: minister