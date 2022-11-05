S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 50,000 for 3rd day
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed below 50,000 for the third day Saturday amid concerns of a possible resurgence in the winter season.
The country reported 40,903 new COVID-19 infections, including 57 from overseas, bringing the total to 25,801,564, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
The country added 39 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 29,354. The number of critically ill patients stood at 314, up 10 from a day earlier, the KDCA said.
On Friday, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said the number of daily infections could reach up to 200,000 cases due to the possible arrival of new COVID-19 variants.
The government has recently expanded booster shots against omicron variants to all people aged over 18 amid concerns about the risks of a simultaneous outbreak of COVID-19 and the seasonal flu.
