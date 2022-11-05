(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 50,000 for 3rd day
(ATTN: UPDATES with more details in paras 3, 7-8)
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed below 50,000 for the third day Saturday amid concerns of a possible resurgence in the winter season.
The country reported 40,903 new COVID-19 infections, including 57 from overseas, bringing the total to 25,801,564, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
The daily figure marks a rise of 3,591 cases from a week earlier and the highest tally for a Saturday in seven weeks.
The country added 39 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 29,354. The number of critically ill patients stood at 314, up 10 from a day earlier, the KDCA said.
On Friday, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said the number of daily infections could reach up to 200,000 cases due to the possible arrival of new COVID-19 variants.
The government has recently expanded booster shots against omicron variants to all people aged over 18 amid concerns about the risks of a simultaneous outbreak of COVID-19 and the seasonal flu.
Health authorities plan to unveil antivirus measures for the winter season on Wednesday.
Among the 40,846 local infections Saturday, Seoul reported 8,103 new cases and its surrounding Gyeonggi Province 11,757 cases, while the western port city of Incheon added 2,407 cases, according to KDCA data.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
