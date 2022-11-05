K-pop group NCT 127's concert in Jakarta ends early for safety reasons
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- A concert by K-pop boy group NCT 127 in Jakarta ended early on Friday after some excited fans caused chaos to get closer to the stage, a local event agency said.
"An unexpected situation occurred at the end of the show," Dyandra Global Edutainment said on social media on Friday (Indonesian time). "The audience members in the standing areas were seen in disorder, causing confusion. The concert eventually was stopped for safety."
There was no report of injury among them, the company said.
Some spectators who witnessed the situation posted videos of some fans crossing the safety fence and approaching the stage to see the K-pop act up close on social media.
The company said it will increase first-aid and safety manpower and work closely with local police authorities to prevent any recurrence of such an incident during the second concert in Jakarta.
Organizers earlier received a threat that a bomb was installed inside the concert venue, but the event went on as scheduled as police found nothing suspicious in a search.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
