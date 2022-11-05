Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Landers' veteran pitcher proud of seeing heir apparent shine in Korean Series

All News 13:51 November 05, 2022

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- SSG Landers veteran starting pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun had a front-row seat to an excellent outing by his heir apparent, Oh Won-seok, in Game 3 of the Korean Series in Seoul on Friday night.

Kim, 34, walked away knowing that the future of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club would be in good hands, with the 21-year-old Oh enjoying his first moment in the postseason spotlight.

Kim, a four-time Korean Series champion and a former league MVP, said Saturday he marveled at how well Oh pitched, holding the Kiwoom Heroes to a run and striking out seven in 5 2/3 innings.

SSG Landers pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun speaks to reporters at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul ahead of Game 4 of the Korean Series on Nov. 5, 2022. (Yonhap)

"I was even more nervous watching him than I get when I am on the mound," Kim said with a smile, the day after the Landers' 8-2 victory at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

"Oh Won-seok struck out the leadoff guy, Kim Jun-wan, on three pitches. And he's a tough hitter even for veterans like myself," Kim continued. "As soon as I saw that, I knew Won-seok had come prepared."

Oh was pulled with the Landers trailing 1-0, and was not credited with the win after the Landers rallied with two runs in the eighth and six more in the ninth. Kim gave the young pitcher a bear hug in the dugout.

"It broke my heart every time he gave up a hit but he pitched a great game," Kim said. "When he came back, I told him, 'You did really well. We're going to win this game so you don't have to worry about anything.'"

With both pitchers being left-handers, fans of the Landers are hoping Oh will develop into the pitcher that Kim has been.

Kim burst onto the scene as a rookie in the 2007 Korean Series, tossing 7 1/3 shutout innings and striking out nine in Game 4 against the Doosan Bears. It remains one of the most stunning postseason performances by a rookie in KBO history.

SSG Landers starter Kim Kwang-hyun pitches against the Kiwoom Heroes during the top of the fourth inning of Game 1 of the Korean Series at Incheon SSG Landers Field in Incheon, 30 kilometers west of Seoul, on Nov. 1, 2022. (Yonhap)

For Landers fans, Oh's outing Friday, though perhaps not nearly as dominant, brought back memories from 15 years ago.

"Won-seok is going to chart his own path," Kim said. "If he runs into trouble along the way, I may be able to help him. But I hope he blazes his own trail. I am so proud of him and I expect bigger and better things from him in the future."

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#KBO #Korean Series #baseball
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!