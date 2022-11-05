Landers' veteran pitcher proud of seeing heir apparent shine in Korean Series
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- SSG Landers veteran starting pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun had a front-row seat to an excellent outing by his heir apparent, Oh Won-seok, in Game 3 of the Korean Series in Seoul on Friday night.
Kim, 34, walked away knowing that the future of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club would be in good hands, with the 21-year-old Oh enjoying his first moment in the postseason spotlight.
Kim, a four-time Korean Series champion and a former league MVP, said Saturday he marveled at how well Oh pitched, holding the Kiwoom Heroes to a run and striking out seven in 5 2/3 innings.
"I was even more nervous watching him than I get when I am on the mound," Kim said with a smile, the day after the Landers' 8-2 victory at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.
"Oh Won-seok struck out the leadoff guy, Kim Jun-wan, on three pitches. And he's a tough hitter even for veterans like myself," Kim continued. "As soon as I saw that, I knew Won-seok had come prepared."
Oh was pulled with the Landers trailing 1-0, and was not credited with the win after the Landers rallied with two runs in the eighth and six more in the ninth. Kim gave the young pitcher a bear hug in the dugout.
"It broke my heart every time he gave up a hit but he pitched a great game," Kim said. "When he came back, I told him, 'You did really well. We're going to win this game so you don't have to worry about anything.'"
With both pitchers being left-handers, fans of the Landers are hoping Oh will develop into the pitcher that Kim has been.
Kim burst onto the scene as a rookie in the 2007 Korean Series, tossing 7 1/3 shutout innings and striking out nine in Game 4 against the Doosan Bears. It remains one of the most stunning postseason performances by a rookie in KBO history.
For Landers fans, Oh's outing Friday, though perhaps not nearly as dominant, brought back memories from 15 years ago.
"Won-seok is going to chart his own path," Kim said. "If he runs into trouble along the way, I may be able to help him. But I hope he blazes his own trail. I am so proud of him and I expect bigger and better things from him in the future."
-
