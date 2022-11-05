(LEAD) S. Korea confirms another bird flu case in chicken farm
(ATTN: CHANGES headline; UPDATES with confirmation of bird flu case in first four paras)
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has confirmed another case of highly pathogenic avian influenza at a chicken farm in the southwestern region, authorities said Saturday.
The latest case was from a farm raising about 155,000 chickens in Sunchang in North Jeolla Province, some 244 kilometers south of Seoul, the provincial government said.
Local authorities have cordoned off the site and taken precautionary measures to prevent spread of the infectious disease.
Health authorities plan to cull approximately 115,000 chickens in nearby farms as part of preventive measures, it added.
Highly pathogenic avian influenza is very contagious among birds and can cause severe illness and even death, especially in domestic poultry.
The country has reported several bird flu cases since confirming the first case in six months at a duck farm in Yecheon, 165 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Oct. 19.
