Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 November 06, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 17/04 Cloudy 10

Incheon 15/07 Cloudy 10

Suwon 17/04 Sunny 10

Cheongju 16/03 Sunny 20

Daejeon 17/02 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 15/00 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 17/07 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 17/04 Sunny 20

Gwangju 17/04 Cloudy 20

Jeju 17/09 Cloudy 20

Daegu 18/02 Cloudy 20

Busan 19/07 Sunny 10

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!