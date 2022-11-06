Sunday's weather forecast
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 17/04 Cloudy 10
Incheon 15/07 Cloudy 10
Suwon 17/04 Sunny 10
Cheongju 16/03 Sunny 20
Daejeon 17/02 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 15/00 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 17/07 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 17/04 Sunny 20
Gwangju 17/04 Cloudy 20
Jeju 17/09 Cloudy 20
Daegu 18/02 Cloudy 20
Busan 19/07 Sunny 10
(END)
