S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 40,000 amid 'twindemic' worries
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell below 40,000 on Sunday amid concerns over a possible outbreak of a "twindemic" of COVID-19 and seasonal influenza during the winter.
The country reported 36,675 new COVID-19 infections, including 66 from overseas, bringing the total to 25,838,239, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Daily infections jumped to 58,363 on Nov. 1 from 18,504 a day earlier but have been on the decline. The daily caseload stayed above 40,000 in the past three days amid the twindemic worries.
The country added 18 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 29,372. The number of critically ill patients stood at 346, up from 314 a day earlier, the KDCA said.
Health authorities remain on alert over a possible resurgence of the pandemic this winter.
On Friday, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said the number of daily infections could reach up to 200,000 cases due to the possible arrival of new COVID-19 variants.
The government has recently expanded booster shots against omicron variants to all people aged over 18 amid concerns about the risks of a simultaneous outbreak of COVID-19 and the seasonal flu.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
BTS' RM to make solo debut soon
-
PM urges people to refrain from sharing hate comments, footage of Itaewon tragedy
-
(12th LD) At least 153 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
-
(LEAD) Itaewon crowd crush death toll rises to 154, including 26 foreigners
-
'I carried, like, 50 bodies': Halloween crowd crush witness
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber to join ongoing S. Korea-U.S. drills: S. Korean Air Force
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires four short-range ballistic missiles toward Yellow Sea: S. Korean military
-
S. Korea confirms successful surgery for Son Heung-min; too early to determine World Cup status
-
(LEAD) Allies wrap up joint air drills involving two B-1B bombers
-
S. Korea, U.S. to wrap up joint air drills amid heightened tension with N. Korea