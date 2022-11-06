2 miners make quick recovery following rescue after nine days underground
ANDONG, South Korea, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- The two miners rescued from a collapsed mine in southeastern South Korea are quickly recovering, according to their families on Sunday.
The pair -- both surnamed Park and aged 62 and 56 -- walked out alive after being trapped for more than nine days in the zinc mine in the county of Bonghwa, 244 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Friday.
They had been stuck in a vertical shaft about 190 meters underground since the mine collapsed on Oct. 26.
"My father ate well amid a good recovery and even walked with my mother to get cleaned up today," Park Geun-hyeong, a son of Park Jeong-ha, told Yonhap News Agency. The two are currently admitted at a hospital in the nearby city of Andong.
The family of the other rescued miner also said he walked around a hospital hallway for a few minutes and is in a better condition than expected.
Their doctors said the miners can be discharged in days at the earliest.
