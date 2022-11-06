Yoon attends Mass honoring victims of Itaewon crowd crush
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee attended a memorial Mass held Sunday at the Myeongdong Cathedral for the victims of the Itaewon crowd crush.
It was Yoon's third attendance in a religious service honoring the victims, following a Buddhist memorial service at the Joggye Temple in central Seoul on Friday and a church service organized by the United Christian Churches of Korea on Saturday.
During Sunday's Mass, Yoon was seen crossing himself and praying.
Unlike the two previous services, Yoon did not take the podium for a speech.
On Friday, Yoon said he is "profoundly heartbroken and sorry" as the president responsible for the people's lives and safety. He said Saturday that he will never be free from an apologetic heart for failing to protect young people.
At least 156 people, mostly in their 20s, were killed in the tragedy.
(END)
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
BTS' RM to make solo debut soon
-
PM urges people to refrain from sharing hate comments, footage of Itaewon tragedy
-
'The Astronaut' by BTS' Jin debuts at No. 61 on British chart
-
(12th LD) At least 153 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(LEAD) Itaewon crowd crush death toll rises to 154, including 26 foreigners
-
'I carried, like, 50 bodies': Halloween crowd crush witness
-
(12th LD) At least 153 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
(LEAD) Japanese lawmakers pay respects to Itaewon victims during Seoul visit
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires four short-range ballistic missiles toward Yellow Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Allies wrap up joint air drills involving two B-1B bombers
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber to join ongoing S. Korea-U.S. drills: S. Korean Air Force
-
S. Korea confirms successful surgery for Son Heung-min; too early to determine World Cup status
-
S. Korea, U.S. to wrap up joint air drills amid heightened tension with N. Korea