Train derails in central Seoul, injuring 30 passengers
All News 22:42 November 06, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- A train derailed in central Seoul on Sunday, injuring some 30 passengers, the operator said.
The derailment occurred at 8:55 p.m., when the Mugunghwa train with 275 passengers on board was entering Yeongdeungpo Station in central Seoul, according to the Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL).
The train was on its way to Iksan, in North Jeolla Province, some 180 kilometers south of the South Korean capital, from Yongsan, Seoul, at 8:15 p.m.
Some 30 passengers were injured due to the derailment.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
