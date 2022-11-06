(LEAD) Train derails in central Seoul, injuring 30 passengers
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- A train derailed in central Seoul on Sunday, injuring some 30 passengers, the operator said.
The derailment occurred at 8:52 p.m., when the Mugunghwa train with 275 passengers on board was entering Yeongdeungpo Station in central Seoul, according to the Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL).
Six railroad cars including five passenger cars ran off the tracks, it added.
The train was on its way to Iksan, in North Jeolla Province, some 180 kilometers south of the South Korean capital, from Yongsan, Seoul, at 8:15 p.m.
Some 30 passengers were injured due to the derailment but most of them are slightly wounded, KORAIL said.
Due to the accident, train operations on the line have been delayed by more than one hour.
KORAIL said they are looking into the exact cause of the derailment.
