Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 7.
Korean-language dailies
-- Citizens continue mourning, finding those responsible (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Line of command crumbles; 'gross incompetence' revealed (Kookmin Daily)
-- Yongsan Police Station deletes internal report concerning safety-related accidents (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yongsan Police Station deletes report concerning accidents during Halloween after crush crowd (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Police busy with evading responsibility (Segye Times)
-- Rescued miners share their 221 hours (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea's GDP growth forecasts at 1 pct level in 2023 (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Failure witnessed in national response to disaster (Hankyoreh)
-- Police deletes report concerning accidents in Halloween period (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't mulls fixed interest for homes worth up to 900 million won (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Economists warn about speedy interest rate hike (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Vigilant Storm ends with more missiles (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- NK's missile provocation deepens military rivalry on Korean Peninsula (Korea Herald)
-- Sewol ferry disaster haunts nation in wake of Itaewon tragedy (Korea Times)
