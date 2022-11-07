(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 7)

The security situation on the Korean Peninsula has become more complicated than in 2019 at the climax of tensions between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un due to China and Russia blindly siding with North Korea. That demands close security cooperation among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan. On Sunday, the government sent a warship to an international naval review aimed at celebrating the 70th year of the founding of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. We appreciate the step by the Yoon Suk-yeol administration to protect the security and future of South Korea.