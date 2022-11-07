Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 November 07, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 16/06 Sunny 70
Incheon 15/08 Sunny 70
Suwon 16/05 Sunny 70
Cheongju 16/04 Sunny 70
Daejeon 17/03 Sunny 70
Chuncheon 14/02 Sunny 60
Gangneung 18/08 Sunny 20
Jeonju 18/05 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 19/05 Sunny 10
Jeju 19/09 Sunny 0
Daegu 18/04 Sunny 10
Busan 19/09 Sunny 10
